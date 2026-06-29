Two separate family tragedies in Tripura leave three dead

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Two shocking incidents involving family disputes and alcohol-related violence have disturbed the state, as one man allegedly killed his two children, while in another incident a son allegedly killed his father.

The first incident took place on Friday night when one Lalchuanawma Bru (34) allegedly turned violent after consuming alcohol. Fearing for her life, his wife, Rontarung Reang (32), fled the house with one of their children. He then allegedly attacked his daughter, Rishika Khakhomati Reang (13), and son, Prishammaiha Molsai Reang (4), with a piece of firewood, leading to their deaths.

The crime came to light on Saturday morning when local residents found the bodies of the two children inside the house. They immediately informed the Gandachhara Police Station, which detained the accused until police arrived. Police took Lalchuanawma Bru into custody and sent the bodies to Gandachhara Sub-divisional Hospital for post-mortem examination. After the autopsy, the bodies were handed over to the family.

In another incident at North Rangamura under Sonamura subdivision of Sepahijala district, a man allegedly died after being struck with a stick by his son during an altercation. The deceased has been identified as Ayakhi Ray Tripura (50), while the accused, Samir Tripura, was allegedly addicted to intoxicants and frequently engaged in quarrels and physical assaults on his father while under the influence of alcohol.

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