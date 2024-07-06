New registration of three-wheelers banned in jurisdiction of Agartala Municipal Corporation: Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury

JIRANIA: Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Thursday said that new registration of three-wheelers has been banned in the jurisdiction of Agartala Municipal Corporation considering the interest of the city dwellers.

According to him, it was the only option left to curb the excessive traffic congestion that plagued the movement of vehicles in the capital city of the North Eastern state.

The decision, however, drew backlash from the opposition parties and some transport workers unions.

"We don't want to make any further comment on this. Whatever decision is taken it is in the public interest. A gazette notification is also being issued in this regard. The city areas witness huge congestion which often leads to chaos in the Agartala Municipal Corporation areas. This is our common observation and we can't let it continue for an indefinite period of time. Keeping that in view and considering the overall public interest, we have taken this initiative," the Minister told ANI.

Downplaying the protests by opposition party leaders, he said, "I don't know which party has spoken what but the fact remains none of the two opposition parties have any constructive issues left. They always think destructive and attempt to show all the good works of the government in a negative light. We want to make an appeal to the public not to get misguided by the unfounded statements of the opposition parties and let the flow of development carry forward."

The Minister also clarified that the ban was only effective in the Agartala Municipal Corporation areas. Out of this area, there is no bar on new registration of three-wheelers.

"The ban is only on registration. The ban will be enforced only in the areas that fall under the jurisdiction of Agartala Municipal Corporation. There is no ban on the sale of three-wheelers. The businessmen have no bar on selling e-carts, auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws, and kinds of three-wheelers. Only in the city areas have we banned new registration and in the days to come, we shall take many more such decisions in the public interest," said the minister. (ANI)

