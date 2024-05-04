Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inspects various hospital facilities

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha who also holds the portfolio of the health ministry in the state undertook an inspection tour of various hospital facilities on Thursday.

Saha's visit also included a thorough review of the neurosurgery and nephrology departments and discussions on medication, equipment maintenance, and quality control with doctors and staff of the Government Medical College along with the super speciality block, nephrology and generic medicine counter, and cardiology department of GBP Hospital in Agartala.

As per the officials, the state-of-the-art infrastructure required for the program, constructed within the speciality block at a cost of Rs 180 crores, is nearing completion, heralding a new era in medical care for residents.

"This proactive engagement underscores the government's commitment to ensuring robust healthcare services and expanding treatment options for patients," an official statement said. The upcoming kidney transplant program signifies a monumental advancement in medical capabilities within the region.

It promises to offer hope and relief to patients grappling with kidney-related ailments, enabling them to access life-saving treatments closer to home. The community and future patients of GB Pant Hospital are optimistic about these forthcoming enhancements, which are poised to significantly boost the quality of healthcare services provided. (ANI)

