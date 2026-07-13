Vidya Bharati organises training programme for school principals in Tripura

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Vidya Bharati, the educational wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), is expanding its educational network in the region. As part of this initiative, the organisation organised a four-day training camp, Vikash Varg, for Pradhanacharyas (Principals) at Tripureshwari Vidyamandir, Gandhigram, Agartala, from July 9 to 12. All Pradhanacharyas (Principals) and coordinators from 13 Vidya Bharati schools across Tripura were imparted training to strengthen educational leadership and enhance professional competencies.

A statement issued by Vidya Bharati said the Varg featured a series of interactive and thought-provoking sessions focusing on educational leadership, school management, child-centric education, value-based learning, implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, and innovative classroom practices.

A major highlight of the programme was the presence of Dr Babli Chaudhary, National Joint Secretary of Vidya Bharati, who addressed the participants in two inspiring sessions. She emphasised leadership with vision, problem-solving skills, effective communication, ICT integration, and transforming schools into vibrant learning communities.

Several eminent resource persons from DIET, IASE, government schools, and other reputed educational institutions conducted expert sessions on various aspects of pedagogy, school administration, teacher development and holistic education. The sessions encouraged active participation, collaborative learning and the exchange of innovative ideas among the attendees.

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