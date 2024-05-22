We will strongly oppose CAA implementation: Tripura Pradesh Congress committee president

AGARTALA: Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Ashish Saha said that his party will oppose the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state on Monday.

"We are strongly in opposition to CAA implementation in states. In our state for the first time the opposition for CAA was done by the tribal youth federations, but now as Tipra MOTHA has joined the BJP, so we will now strongly oppose the implementation and will organise greater protest for this," he told ANI.

In a press conference today, Saha criticized the BJP's shift from campaigning on development to leveraging divisive issues like CAA. "Initially, the BJP sought votes for a 'Viksit Bharat,' but now they are resorting to divisive tactics," Saha stated.

"Till now 5 phases of election have been completed in our country. In earlier phases, the BJP used to ask for a vote in the name of Viksit Bharat and all and now they are playing the card of CAA by dividing the people in the name of religion," he said.

In a related development, Congress MLA Sudeep Roy Barman criticized the central government over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). "The CAA is a discriminatory policy that goes against the fundamental principles of our constitution. The central government's stance on this issue has been disappointing and harmful," Burman asserted.

Voting for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections concluded on Monday across all 49 parliamentary constituencies spanning eight States and Union Territories. Additionally, polling also ended on 35 Assembly constituencies in Odisha.

The voting was held in eight states/UTs comprising Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal during the phase 5 Lok Sabha polls.

As per the ECI, over 8.95 crore voters, including 4.69 crore males, 4.26 crore females, and 5409 third-gender electors, were eligible to decide the fate of 695 candidates in the fifth phase of voting. Polling for the remaining seats will be held in the next two phases on May 25 and June 1. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. (ANI)

Also Read: Doors of Tripura ADC closed for CAA: Tipra Motha Party founder (sentinelassam.com)