We’re committed to promoting art, culture, and literature: CM Saha

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha stated on Saturday that this year's Durga Puja was completed peacefully and beautifully, without any incident. One of the government's goals is to further develop and promote art, culture, and literature in the state.

He said that this year's Puja also witnessed great enthusiasm among the Janajatis.

Saha said this while inaugurating the 'Mayer Gaman 2025' program organized in front of Maharani Tulsibati Girls' School in Agartala on Saturday.

Speaking as the chief guest at this program organized by the Information and Cultural Affairs Department, Saha extended greetings for a happy Bijoya and Dussehra to the people of the state.

He said that such a carnival has been organized for four years.

"From the beginning, the first two years were organized in front of the City Centre. Then, from last year, in consultation with everyone, it has been organized in front of Tulsibati School. One of the main objectives of this event is to organize the Puja in an aesthetic, beautiful environment and in an orderly manner. This has been taken as one of the biggest activities in the annual cultural programs of the ICA Department. Today, children from the Jati and Janajati sections have jointly presented beautiful cultural performances here. This will further enrich our traditions and customs. Our government is also working in that direction. The message of harmony will be further strengthened through such arrangements," he said.

The Chief Minister said that last year, on October 14, it was organized at the same venue.

"After I took charge of the ICA Department, I sat down with other ministers and discussed that during the princely period, a procession was taken from here for the immersion of the idols. Then everyone, including clubs, organizations, and puja organizers, expressed their agreement to determine this place. Therefore, respecting the old tradition, arrangements have been made for the Mother's visit from this place," said Saha.

Saha also stated that this auspicious Bijoya or Dussehra is not limited to Hinduism alone; its acceptance has increased significantly and is being appreciated worldwide. (ANI)

