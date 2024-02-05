Working towards strengthening cancer treatment: Tripura CM Manik Saha

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that his government is working towards strengthening the cancer treatment service in the state after attending a cancer awareness programme marking World Cancer Day.

Taking to the 'X', Saha said, "Our government has been working sincerely towards strengthening the cancer treatment service in the state. This disease can be prevented by generating mass awareness."

"Today attended a programme organised at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Regional Cancer Centre, Agartala to mark World Cancer Day," Saha added in his post.

Earlier, to exploit the power of AI in healthcare, AIIMS, New Delhi, in collaboration with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC), Pune, has recently launched an AI platform, iOncology.ai, for facilitating early detection of Cancer, the official statement released by AIIMS Delhi said.

Cancer is globally estimated to be the most fatal disease than those from cardiovascular (Lancet, 2019) in high-income countries (HICs), and middle-income countries (MICs).

According to the Global Cancer Observatory (GLOBOCAN) estimates, there were 19.3 million incident cancer cases worldwide for the year 2020. India ranked third after China and the United States of America.

A recent study published in the Lancet predicted that cancer cases in India would increase to 2.08 million, accounting for a rise of 57.5 per cent in 2040 from 2020. In India, over 8 lakh deaths were caused due to Cancer in the year 2022. Late detection of cancer remains the main cause of death. (ANI)

