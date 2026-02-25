Wrong to consider it a sporadic incident: Cong MLA on Tripura girl’s assaulted in Gurugram

AGARTALA: Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman said it would be wrong to treat the alleged assault of a 19-year-old girl from Tripura in Gurugram as a "sporadic incident," claiming that it reflects the broader situation of crimes against women across the country.

Speaking to ANI in Agartala on Monday, Barman accused the government of turning a blind eye to such matters, stating that such incidents show the current state of mind against women in this country.

"It would be wrong for someone to consider the incident that happened in Gurugram as a sporadic incident. This is representative of the atrocities against women across the country. Any daughter, any woman, is not safe in the country. The atrocities against women are increasing day by day, and the government is turning a blind eye to it," the Congress MLA said.

"The way a daughter of Tripura was trounced and raped in Gurugram and the way the mother of the victim gave in shows how bad the mindset is in this country," he added.

The Congress MLA also criticized the Centre over its flagship 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' initiative, alleging misuse of funds.

"Of course, this is what would happen if the government spent 80 percent of the budget of the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign on advertisements. It is very unfortunate," he said.

Barman further called for stricter measures to ensure the safety of women and demanded accountability from authorities in handling such cases. Barman was referring to the case of a 19-year-old girl from Tripura who was allegedly assaulted by her live-in partner, in Gurugram. (ANI)

Also Read: National Integration Tour strengthens unity and cultural understanding: Bhalla