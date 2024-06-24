Tripura: Young potters abandon craft, leaving Tripura Sundari Temple traditions

AGARTALA: The Tripura Sundari Temple, one of the revered 51 Shakti Pithas, is witnessing a shift that may soon lead to the extinction of its tradition. For centuries, the temple has been renowned for its unique prasad, 'Pera', traditionally served in clay pots. This practice is integral to the temple's heritage and spiritual significance. However, modernization and economic challenges are threatening this age-old custom.

Clay pots, once an abundant and essential part of the temple's offerings, are becoming scarce. The advent of plastic containers is pushing the traditional earthen pots to the brink of disappearance. Plastic, being more readily available and cost-effective, has become the go-to replacement for many shopkeepers who supply Pera to devotees.

Peda shop owner Subrata Roy said, "We have been in this business for decades. I am the third generation to run this shop. This temple has a century-long tradition of serving prasad i.e., the Pedas in clay pots to offer to Mata. But nowadays it's very difficult to get such clay pots. The reason is that the potters are not able to meet the huge demand as the number of potters has gradually decreased. And the younger generation is not interested in such clay-related businesses. Eventually, we had to shift towards plastic containers to serve the prasad. It's the way of extinction of tradition but we are helpless."

The decline in the use of clay pots is not just a matter of convenience but also highlights a deeper socio-economic issue. Potters, who have been the backbone of this tradition, find it increasingly difficult to sustain their craft. The younger generation, witnessing the financial struggles of their forebears, is reluctant to continue in this line of work. This generational shift away from pottery further endangers the continuity of this cultural practice.

Efforts to preserve this tradition are being discussed among community leaders and temple authorities. Some propose initiatives to support local potters, including subsidies and training programs aimed at reviving interest in pottery among the youth.

Environmentalists also emphasize the benefits of retaining clay pots. Unlike plastic, clay is biodegradable and eco-friendly, aligning with the principles of sustainability. The switch to plastic not only undermines cultural heritage but also poses a significant environmental threat.

The shift to plastic is not just an issue of losing tradition but also an environmental concern. Need to support sustainable practices that honour the cultural history and protect our planet.

As the Tripura Sundari Temple grapples with these changes, the community remains hopeful that a balance can be struck between preserving tradition and embracing modernity. The clay pots of Tripureshwari Mata are more than mere containers; they are vessels of history, culture and spirituality. (ANI)

