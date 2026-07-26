Youth allegedly kills parents, commits suicide in Tripura

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Three members of a family were found dead inside a locked house in Muhuripur under the Santirbazar subdivision of South Tripura district on Friday, in an incident that police suspect involved a youth allegedly killing his parents before dying by suicide.

The bodies of Shankar Chakraborty and his wife Chabi Chakraborty were found with fatal injuries, while their younger son, Krishna Chakraborty, was found hanging from the ceiling. Police suspect Krishna first attacked his parents with a sharp weapon before taking his own life. The exact sequence of events is under investigation.

The incident has shocked the locality and left even senior police officers puzzled.

According to family members, Shankar and Chabi Chakraborty lived with their two sons, Krishna and Mithun, and there had been no history of any serious family dispute.

On Friday, Krishna, who worked for a private company, returned home early and asked his elder brother Mithun to collect certain keys from a relative's house. When Mithun returned, he found the main door locked from the inside.

After repeated calls went unanswered, Mithun looked through a rear window and saw his parents lying in pools of blood while Krishna was hanging from the ceiling. He immediately raised an alarm, prompting neighbours to rush to the house.

Personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services reached the spot and shifted the three to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Mithun told reporters that the only issue troubling his younger brother was his recent marriage. According to him, while their family had accepted the marriage, the bride's family had not.

"In such a case, why Krishna turned against his own parents is beyond any explanation," Mithun said.

Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

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