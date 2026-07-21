Tripura DGP Anurag Dhankar Commits Suicide at Police Headquarters

A Correspondent

Agartala: The Tripura Director General of Police, Anurag Dhankar, reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the washroom of his office this morning, sending a shockwave across the state. Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha and all the senior police and administrative officials, including the Chief Secretary J. K. Sinha, rushed to the police headquarters after receiving the report. Dr Pradip Bhowmik, senior physician of the GBP Hospital who led a team of doctors examining the body, told reporters that Dhankar was dead. However, he said the reason for the death will be known only after the post-mortem report is available.

Dhankar went to his office as usual and entered the washroom attached to his official chamber. His personal staff got suspicious when he did not come out after a long time and immediately informed the Fire and Emergency Services, who rushed to the spot and broke open the door only to find that the body was hanging from the ceiling. They removed the body and transported it to GBP Hospital.

As the report spread, a large number of people, especially the officials, rushed to the hospital. Meanwhile, a controversy has erupted as the former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar and the Leader of the opposition in the state assembly Jiten Choudhury went to the hospital but were not allowed to see the dead body. Jiten Choudhury said the District Magistrate of West Tripura Vishal Kumar prevented them from paying last respects to the deceased.

Anurag Dhankar, a 1994-batch IPS of the Tripura Cadre, assumed the office of the DGP, Tripura, in May 2025 and is on the verge of retirement. During his long career of more than three decades Dhankar worked in various crucial positions in the state and on deputation to the CBI, BSF and many other organisations. He was also part of the United Nations Mission in Kosovo and gained experience in international policing.

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