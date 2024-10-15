Tripura's Dhalai Named 'Best District', Meghalaya's Khliehrangnah Gets 'Best Panchayat' Award

GUWAHATI: The Union Ministry of Jal Shakti has announced the winners of the 5th National Water Awards 2023 in the northeastern region.
Tripura's Dhalai has emerged as the 'best district' while Meghalaya's Khliehrangnah in West Jaintia Hills has been named as the 'best Panchayat.'
The Department of Water Resources, River Development, and Ganga Rejuvenation (DoWR, RD &GR), under the Ministry of Jal Shakti have declared the 38 winners, including joint winners in categories viz Best State, Best District, Best Village Panchayat, Best Urban Local Body, Best School or College, Best Industry, Best Water User Association, Best Institution (other than school or college), and Best Civil Society.
Tripura’s Dhalai district was crowned as winners under the Northeast zone.
According to the PIB release, creation of micro irrigation systems in additional 15 hectares of land, 748 community recharge structures, construction of 176 check dams with storage capacity of 9 lakh cubic meters, excavation of 63 ponds, and construction of 137 water tanks for rainwater harvesting were the factors that contributed to water conservation.
Meanwhile, Khiehrangnah located in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills has received the best Panchayat award in third winner (joint).
As per the press release, contour trenches, land rehabilitation by afforestation, and rainwater harvesting systems have been implemented by the panchayat for enhancing groundwater.
The Panchayat of Khliehrangnah has also created one dug out pond with 2,400 cubic metersandrenovated and revived 20 water bodies, including 14 springs and 6 streams.
The crop productivity, and the whole cultivable area of 135 hectares has been brought under cultivation due to this initiative.
