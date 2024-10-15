Tripura's Dhalai Named 'Best District', Meghalaya's Khliehrangnah Gets 'Best Panchayat' Award

GUWAHATI: The Union Ministry of Jal Shakti has announced the winners of the 5th National Water Awards 2023 in the northeastern region.

Tripura's Dhalai has emerged as the 'best district' while Meghalaya's Khliehrangnah in West Jaintia Hills has been named as the 'best Panchayat.'

The Department of Water Resources, River Development, and Ganga Rejuvenation (DoWR, RD &GR), under the Ministry of Jal Shakti have declared the 38 winners, including joint winners in categories viz Best State, Best District, Best Village Panchayat, Best Urban Local Body, Best School or College, Best Industry, Best Water User Association, Best Institution (other than school or college), and Best Civil Society.