Two Nigerians Youths Caught with Fake Passports From LGBI Airport in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: On Tuesday 7 December Assam police arrested two illegal Nigerian citizens from the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) located in the Borjhar area of Guwahati, Assam.



According to reports, the two Nigerian youth were apprehended by Azara police while trying to fly off to Mumbai illegally from the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati.

The two Nigerian nationals after interrogation were later identified with possessing the names Faicius Saimeji and Aaluhug Eja. The police detained the duo on the basis of suspicion over residing in the country illegally hiding their true identity as Nigerian.

Meanwhile, after the arrest the police found two forged passports belonging to the two Nigerian foreigners using to travel to Mumbai from LGBI airport. The police also recovered an Indian cash amount of rupees 30,000 along with the fake passports.

Other information about the case is not yet known as investigation on the arrest of two Nigerian youths is still going on at present by the police officials.

This is not the first case of illegal Nigerian immigrants in Assam and it is also not the first time that people from Nigeria are caught traveling illegally with fake identities. Earlier, a similar incident of detention of Nigerian nationals occurred from the same place as Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati.

Earlier three Nigerians identified as Ozoaka Benjamin Ogadimma, Obidimma Chioma Promise and Mbam were arrested by CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, Assam. These three Nigerians were found carrying forged passports and they were living in India as an Indian citizen since the year 2014. It was suspected that they might have an association in carrying out illegal crime operations in the country.





