West Bengal: Former Sikkim Minister's Body Found In Siliguri Canal

SILIGURI: In a tragic discovery, the body of Sikkim minister R C Poudyal was recovered from a canal situated near Siliguri in West Bengal, the cops informed on Wednesday.

The lifeless body of R C Poudyal, aged 80 years, was found floating in the Teesta Canal at Fulbari on Tuesday just nine days after he went missing.

"Prima facie, it is suspected that the body might have been brought down by the Teesta river from upstream. The identification was made through the watch and the clothes he was wearing," a police officer said.