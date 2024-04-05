OBITUARY Diptiman Borthakur

Eminent litterateur and a regular contributor to the newspapers and magazines of the state, Diptiman Borthakur of Kochgaon, Biswanath Chariali, breathed his last on Tuesday at a private nursing home in Guwahati after a brief illness. He was 79. Born in 1945 here, late Borthakur started his literary journey in 70s and penned two books namely “Brindavani Bastra aru Anyanya Prabandha” (a collection of articles) and “Premar Ghunasuti” (a verse). His poems were broadcast in All India Radio, Guwahati station, too.

An active writer on various issues, he was associated with Xahitya Xabha, Jonaki Chora, Kavi Chakra etc. Late Borthakur leaves behind his wife, a daughter and a host of relatives. His death was widely mourned.

