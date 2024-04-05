Bajali: Day-long orientation programme on psychological well-being held in BHB College

Bajali: In a concerted effort to prioritize mental health awareness and psychological well-being among students, Assam Down Town University (ADTU) in collaboration with BHB College, Sarupeta hosted a day-long orientation programme on the topic ‘Psychological Well Being’ at Digital conference hall of BHB College on Thursday.

The initiative, spearheaded by both institutions, aimed to shed light on the critical aspects of psychological well-being often overlooked in academic settings. The programme was started with a welcome speech by Sobita Tokbipi, convenor, Career Counselling Cell, BHB College. Dhritismita Goswami, esteemed psychological counselor attended as resource person of the orientation programme. Attendees were greeted with an enlightening array of lectures, discussions and interactive sessions facilitated by Dhritismita Goswami. She emphasized the importance of good psychosocial health to improve the quality of life.

“Psychological well-being can be defined as the presence of positive feelings, such as happiness or satisfaction. Psychological well-being is important because it can help people live healthier lives, cope with stress, and make healthy choices. It can also affect how people think, feel, and act, and how they relate to others.” Goswami remarked.

Dr. Nayan Jyoti Das, Principal, BHB College, Sarupeta welcomed ADTU for choosing such a sensitive topic for discussion. He also highlighted various models that depict the importance of spirituality, self-direction, love, family and friendship and how imbibing these can help maintain a good mindset. Dr. Das emphasized the importance of doing physical activity, socializing and living in the present for leading a healthy mental life. The collaborative effort between BHB College and Assam Down Town University showcased a commitment to holistic education that extends beyond academic achievements. Through ongoing partnerships and initiatives, BHB College and Assam Down Town University reaffirm their dedication to fostering a nurturing environment where every individual’s psychological well-being is valued and prioritized. Pankaj Sarma, Senior marketing office, ADTU, Kornica Rajkhowa, Senior Administrative Officer, ADTU, Dr. Nayan Jyoti Das, Principal, BHB College Sarupeta along with faculty members and students attended the programme. The event offers a sense of optimism and determination to continue advocating for mental health awareness within educational institutions, stated a press release.

