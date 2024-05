Ganga Maya Devi, a resident of Samar Dalani Village, a pious lady breathed her last on Saturday at her residence due to prolonged illness. She was

85. She was closely associated with many socio-cultural organizations of the greater Samar Dalani area. Her demise has cast a pall of gloom in the area. She leaves behind her son along with a host of relatives.

