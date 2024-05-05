Inter Unit Service Shooting Competition begins at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Udalguri

TANGLA: The ten-day Inter Unit Service Shooting Competition and CATC (Combined Annual Training Camp) 22 convened by NER Directorate of NCC kicked off at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, (JNV) Udalguri from Friday. According to reports, Senior division cadets, Senior wings, Junior division cadets and Junior wings cadets from 45 units out of 48 units and various universities, colleges and schools of North Eastern Region NER directorate of NCC have participated in the competition.

A total of 550 NCC cadets from Guwahati, Tezpur, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Silchar, Kohima, Shillong groups are participating in the Inter Unit Service Shooting Competition and CATC 22. The inaugural session of the ten-day competition-cum-CATC was held on Saturday at the assembly ground of the JNV Udalguri. Commanding officer of 5 Assam Battalion, NCC, Colonel Abraham Nobel, delivered the opening address who is entrusted with the charge of camp commander of the ten-day Inter Unit Service Shooting Competition. Colonel Abraham stressed on the role of NCC cadets in nation building process and made a humble appeal to the cadets to put their efforts for a healthy competition. The Inter Unit Service Shooting (IUSSC) Competition which started on May 3 will conclude on May 12.

