OBITUARY Golap Hazarika

Golap Hazarika, a resident of Borbhagiya village in Jamugurihat and a bhaona artiste breathed his last at his residence due to cardiac arrest on Thursday night. He was 87. A social organizer Hazarika was a follower of Sankari culture. He started his acting career from the historic Bapuji Bhawan Natya Samaj. He had performed his acting in many well known Assamese dramas which included Nat Karma, Pitamahar Sara Sajya, Marich, Sambad etc. He was a prolific bhaona artiste who had performed in many bhaonas in and out of Jamugurihat and played a distinguishing role in arousing interest of young generation people towards bhaona tradition. Besides these organizations, he was closely associated with Moina Parijat, Borbhagiya VDC, Basudev development committee among others. Organizations and individuals of the greater Jamugurihat area paid homage in the mortal remains of late Hazarika on Friday morning. He leaves behind his wife, two sons, a daughter along with a host of relatives. His demise has cast a pall of gloom in the area.

