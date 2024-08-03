Jamugurihat's Debishmita Baruah Secures 1st Class 3rd Position in BA Psychology

JAMUGURIHAT: Debishmita Baruah, daughter of Suren Baruah and Manashi Baruah, residents of Shantipur here has brought laurels to Jamugurihat by securing 1st class 3rd position in BA Psychology in the recently declared final year examination of B.A under Gauhati University from Karmashree Hiteswar Saikia College. She will pursue her further studies in M Sc in Clinical Psychology at National Institute of Medical Science and Research, Jaipur.

She has scored 8.34 CGPA securing first class 3rd position. She has actively participated and won prizes in the co-curricular activities such as signing, drawing, quiz etc.

Her father Suren Baruah is a retired panchayat secretary. Organizations and individuals of the greater Jamugurihat area including Naduar Press Club, All Jamuguri Students’ Union conveyed best wishes on her achievement.

