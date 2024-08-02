OBITUARY Hem Chandra Bora

Hem Chandra Bora, a retired village headman (Gaon Burah) and a resident of Borbhagiya breathed his last on Thursday at his residence due old age related ailments. He was 85. A social organizer, late Bora had served the entire area as a village headman for a period of 32 years. He was closely associated with Sankari culture and a known bhaona artist. His demise has cast a pall of gloom in the area. Organizations including Borbhagiya VDC, Borbhagiya Yubak Sangha, Naduar Gaonburah Association besides other organizations paid homage to the mortal remains of late Bora. He leaves behind his son, daughter besides a host of relatives.

