“Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” Plantation Drive Launched in Haflong Under Amrit Brikshya Andolan 2024

HAFLONG: A ceremonial sapling plantation-cum-distribution programme under Amrit Brikshya Andolan 2024, titled “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam,” was organized by district administration in collaboration with the Forest Department and Haflong Battalion Agartala Sector, HQ IG AR (E) at the premises of Circuit House Haflong on Thursday. During the programme, chief executive member Debolal Gorlosa, as the chief guest, distributed and planted a sapling at the compound of Circuit House, Dima Hasao, Haflong.

The plantation drive will be held until August 15 to plant a total of three crore trees across the entire state of Assam. Citizens can collect saplings from local distribution centres starting from August 1 till August 12. Registration is to be done on the web portal/mobile app. Participants who registered last year may log in to update their registration details and geotag images of their plantations.

Dima Hasao autonomous council executive member Donphainon Thaosen, District Commissioner Simanta Kr. Das, other officials, SHGs, and the general public were present on the occasion.

