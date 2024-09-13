OBITUARY Loknath Upadhyaya

Loknath Upadhyaya, a resident of Dolapani in the southern part of Sootea and a known social worker of the area breathed his last in the wee hours on Thursday at his residence due to prolonged illness. He was 71. He had served as a councilor at Sootea Anchalik Panchayat for a term and also served as a panchayat president at No 2 Sootea GP for two consecutive terms. Late Upadhyaya was closely associated with many socio-cultural organizations of the greater South Sootea. His demise has cast a pall of gloom in the entire area. Organization and individuals including Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika visited his residence and paid rich tributes in the mortal remains today before the last rites. He leaves behind his wife, two sons, two daughters along with a host of relatives.

