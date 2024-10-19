OBITUARY of Dr. Gazi Giashuddin Ahmed

Dr. Gazi Giashuddin Ahmed, a renowned person in the field of radiology and oncology, breathed his last on October 16, 2024 in Guwahati.

Born near Mangaldai town in 1935 and residing in Guwahati, Dr. Ahmed's dedication to medical advancement was remarkable. After completing his FRCR, DMRD, and DMRT from the United Kingdom and Royal College of Radiology in the late sixties he returned to his homeland to pioneer the fields of radiology and oncology. His contributions to the Gauhati Medical College and the B. Borooah Cancer Institute were instrumental in elevating healthcare standards in the region.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Dr. Ahmed was a renowned naturalist with a deep appreciation for the natural world. His passion for nature endeared him to many, and he was a beloved figure in the community.

Dr. Ahmed is survived by his three sons and family members. His legacy will continue to inspire generations to come and will be remembered for years to come.

