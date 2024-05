Pradip Kumar Baruah (73), a resident of Nehru Park in Jorhat, passed away on Sunday evening following a sudden cardiac arrest. Son of late Dr Nagen Baruah, and a retired employee of SCERT, Jorhat, Baruah leaves behind his wife, a son, and a daughter, besides his 99-year-old mother. He was a popular resident of the locality. His death has cast a pall of gloom.

