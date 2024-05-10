OBITUARY Rangili Handique

Rangili Handique, a resident of Magurmari village in the northern part of Sootea breathed her last due to age related ailments at her residence on Thursday. She was 98. Mother of senior journalist Ananda Handique and a social worker late Rangili Handique was closely associated with many socio-cultural organizations of the area.

She was expert in Aai naam, Dhai Naam, Bihu Song and Husari performance. Individuals and organizations paid rich tributes in the mortal remains today. Her demise has cast a pall of gloom. She leaves behind her two sons and a host of relatives.

