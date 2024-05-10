All Bodo Students Union congratulates teachers and students for good results in Higher Secondary

KOKRAJHAR: Baksa and the newly-created district of BTC, Tamulpur are in the spotlight as they have the highest pass percentages in the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council’s results for the Arts and Science streams, placing them at the top of the state.

Baksa district of BTC stood top position in Arts stream with pass percentage of 97.44 pc and Tamulpur in Science stream with pass percentage of 97.98 pc. Baksa and Tamulpur districts of BTC have brought a cheerful moment to the guardians, teachers and the people of the region. Prior to this, the districts’ performance was extremely low for a variety of reasons, and their educational standards stayed significantly behind.

It is to be noted that Chirang district was one of the poorest performing district across the state but this district stood in top position for 2nd consecutive time in the recently declared result of HSLC.

The ABSU and the Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS) on Thursday extended their congratulations to the students, teachers and the guardians of Baksa and Tamulpur districts which stood in top position in Assam in Arts and Science streams with highest pass percentage. They hoped that the region will witness better performance in the days ahead to equalize the vacuum of rate of quality education and literacy rate with the rest of the districts which are far advanced.

Speaking to media persons, the vice president of the ABSU Kwrwmdao Wary said the student union was satisfied with the overall performance of the students of BTC districts. He said the BTC region was far behind in education sector for multiple reasons but after signing of BTR accord and subsequent adoption of various significant initiatives for the quality education, the region witnessed suitable improvement in education. The ABSU has been working and is dedicated for the improvement of education in BTC with “Mission Quality Education”. It has carried out series of bicycle rallies in every nook and corner fostering the necessity of quality education and to encourage guardians to take care of their children with responsibility for giving quality education. The student body also visited educational institutions, collected the data of problems and shortcomings of teachers and students and the educational environment and moved the government for solution and necessary initiatives. He also said the government of BTC had taken up a number of inspiring schemes for the improvement of education sector with priority and congenial atmosphere has been created for the students to pursue quality education.

Wary hailed Baksa and Tamulpur districts for securing top position in Arts and Science streams in the Higher Secondary examinations, 2023-24 and thanked the teachers, students and guardians for their hard work. He also said Chirang district stood on the top position for 2nd consecutive term in the last HSLC examination. He hoped that the backward region of BTC will always keep shining in quality education in the days ahead and appealed the parents and guardians to enrol their children in vernacular medium to protect the Bodo medium.

Also Read: Assam: ‘Anna Sewa Project’ ceremonially inaugurated for poor and needy people

Also watch: