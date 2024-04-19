OBITUARY Sharat Chandra Hazarika

Sharat Chandra Hazarika, retired deputy inspector of schools and a resident of Solal Gaon, Sootea breathed his last at his residence due to old age related ailments on Wednesday night. He was 87. Late Hazarika was born on 1937 at Solal Gaon and joined Chandra Nath Sarma HS, Bihaguri as an assistant teacher. Later on, he had served in Na-Bil Government ME and Normal Practicing School. In the year 1999 he had joined as deputy inspector of schools at Biswanath Chariali and superannuated as deputy inspector. Besides being an administrative officer, Hazarika was closely associated with many socio-cultural organizations of the greater Sootea area. He was an eminent bhaona artist. Organizations and individuals of Sootea area including Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika paid floral tributes on the mortal remains of late Hazarika. He leaves behind his wife, three sons, a daughter and a host of relatives. His demise has cast a pall of gloom at Sootea area.

Also Read: Lok Sabha election: Dibrugarh all set for first phase of Lok Sabha polls

Also Watch: