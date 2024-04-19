Lok Sabha election: Dibrugarh all set for first phase of Lok Sabha polls

DIBRUGARH: The Dibrugarh district administration has set up the main control room, strong rooms and the various cells like transport, media, appointment & the web casting room to conduct the election in the six assembly constituencies of the Dibrugarh election district under the Lok Sabha election of 13 Lok Sabha Constituency at the Dibrugarh Polytechnic at Lahowal, Dibrugarh.

This is the first time that the set is arranged at the aforesaid venue. More than 16.54 lakh voters will exercise the voting rights in the constituency on Friday. As per the latest data received from the Dibrugarh district administration, there are 10,15,515 voters under the six assembly constituencies under Dibrugarh election district. The LACs are Dibrugarh, Khowang, Duliajan, Tingkhong, Chabua-Lahoal and Naharkatia. Polling in the 4 assembly constituencies, Tinsukia, Makum, Digboi & Margherita under the 13 Dibrugarh HPC is being monitored by the Tinsukia district administration.

There are 1211 polling stations in Dibrugarh election district. Out of which 101 are all-women polling stations. There are 6 model polling stations and 2 critical polling stations in the district. Webcasting will be done in 667 polling stations in the district.

A total of 5457 presiding officers, micro observer, 1st, 2nd, 3rd & 4th polling officers are proceeding towards their respective polling stations with the EVMs etc.

Speaking to media, Dibrugarh District Commissioner Bikram Kairi said that the process of issuing the necessary documents, stationeries & EVMs etc to the polling team is going on smoothly since the morning. Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police Rakesh Reddy said adequate security arrangements are being made for peaceful completion of the entire election process. The District Commissioner appealed to all the voters to exercise their voting rights in good numbers.

