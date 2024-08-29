OBITUARY Syed Azizur Rahman

Syed Azizur Rahman, a senior citizen and pious man, an inhabitant of Sahan village of Kamrup (R) left for his heavenly abode on August 26 at his residence. He was 87. Born to a large land owning family of Syed Amir Rahman and Pal Bibi, he was an extremely bright student in his school and passed matriculation from Karara High School under Gauhati University in the year 1958. Later he passed his I.A from B.Borooah College and joined government services under Assam Government and initially worked under Forest Department and was posted in Shillong, the then capital of Assam. He later joined the Agriculture Department and worked under various capacities and retired in the year 1996. An avid sportsman he played football in his youthhood days and from the early age he was a keen hunter and was admired for his shooting prowess. He was also an extremely devoted and pious man and performed Hajj in the year 2014 and was associated with various religious institutions and organisations and was loved and respected by all for his amicable disposition. He is survived by his wife, three daughter, one son and a host of relatives and well-wishers. Various organizations and individuals including Assam BJP Minority Morcha president, Santiuse Kujur ; Sahan Masjid Committee; Tangla Media Circle; have condoled his demise and offered deep condolences to the bereaved family members.

Also Read: BTC chief chief Pramod Boro reviews water and sanitation projects in Kokrajhar district

Also Watch: