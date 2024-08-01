OBITUARY Tilak Nath

Tilak Nath, former principal of Jamuguri HSS, a prominent social figure of the greater Jamugurihat area and a resident of Khadoichuk, breathed his last due to cardiac arrest on Tuesday night. He was 87. Late Nath had started his teaching career as a teacher at Jamuguri HSS and superannuated as a principal. He was closely associated with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He came in close contact with Bharat Ratna; former Prime Minister of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former Home Minister of India Lal Krishna Advani. He was closely associated with many socio-cultural organizations of the greater Jamugurihat area including Jamuguri sub-division demand committee, Jamuguri chapter of Senior Citizens forum. He was the former working president of historic Sri Sri Buda Gosai Devalaya and was founder president of Sankardev Sisu Niketan, Kusumtola. He was the husband of Dr Ajanta Nath, former chairman (i;c) of APSC. He leaves behind his wife, a son, a daughter along with a host of relatives. His demise has cast a pall of gloom in the area. Organizations and individuals have paid homage to the mortal remains this morning.

