Carcass of Wild Elephant Discovered in Nambor Reserve Forest, Golaghat

GOLAGHAT: On Tuesday, a carcass of a wild elephant was found in Kauwani area of Nambor Reserve Forest in Golaghat district. The bullet-ridden elephant’s trunk and limbs were chopped off. Local people suspected that the wild elephant was shot dead by some miscreants. The carcass of the elephant was seen by a local man while he was in the forest for finding vegetables. After that forest officials were informed and a team of forest department and doctors rushed to the spot and took necessary measures for investigation.

