Cyclonic Storm Causes Significant Damage at Assam-Arunachal Border

GUWAHATI: A strong storm swept along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border late Saturday night, causing widespread damage mostly to Ruksin area of East Siang district.

The storm came with heavy winds and rain, thus ending the long and tiresome scorching heat in the area. However, the relief was offset by the losses that the storm left behind.

In these villages, such as Abor Leku, Mangnang, Baromile, Linka, Mikong, Silley, and Sika Tode, many trees and clumps of bamboo were uprooted. The fallen trees and debris blocked a two-kilometer stretch of National Highway 15 near the Poba reserve forest.

It obstructed the road heavily, causing many vehicles, including trucks, tankers, and buses, to stand still. This frustrated a lot of travelers and delayed them, causing a break in the flow of goods and other important supplies in the area.

The storm also pounded the power infrastructure of the region. Electric poles and power lines were brought down that resulted in a complete blackout in the entire affected area.

The blackout added to the challenges the locals were already going through due to the aftereffects of the storm. District administration pressed into service restorations and clearance of the blocked highway, which was promptly initiated.

Foresters and the power department workers were rushed to the spot to clear the debris and restore the damaged infrastructure.

Though all these efforts had been initiated, it was discernible that time would be needed to get things back on track, as damage was extensive and the task at hand was quite a challenge.