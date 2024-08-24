Assam Tutor Stripped Naked, Brutally Thrashed By Angry Mob Over Molestation Charges

HOJAI: In a deeply distressing incident that has sent shockwaves among the residents of Assam's Hojai, a tuition teacher identified as Biswajit Das was brutally thrashed after serious allegations of inappropriate conduct was leveled against him.

The case came to the fore after a video capturing the teacher's wrongdoings is doing the rounds on social media, sparking massive anger.

After the video went viral, the teacher had to face the wrath of the public as he was stripped naked and whipped by a furious mob for his misdeeds.

It is interesting to note that the video was allegedly recorded and circulated by the tutor himself. The clip showed the teacher's behavior as predatory and exploitative. The footage quickly gained traction online.