Assam Tutor Stripped Naked, Brutally Thrashed By Angry Mob Over Molestation Charges

HOJAI: In a deeply distressing incident that has sent shockwaves among the residents of Assam's Hojai, a tuition teacher identified as Biswajit Das was brutally thrashed after serious allegations of inappropriate conduct was leveled against him.
The case came to the fore after a video capturing the teacher's wrongdoings is doing the rounds on social media, sparking massive anger.
After the video went viral, the teacher had to face the wrath of the public as he was stripped naked and whipped by a furious mob for his misdeeds.
It is interesting to note that the video was allegedly recorded and circulated by the tutor himself. The clip showed the teacher's behavior as predatory and exploitative. The footage quickly gained traction online.
In response to the outcry, concerned citizens provided crucial information to the police, leading to swift action against the teacher. A further probe is underway to look into the matter.
Meanwhile, earlier this month, police arrested two persons for allegedly sexually molesting a girl in Dibrugarh on Sunday.
According to reports, the girl, who works in a private shop was returning to her home in Milan Nagar when two individuals suddenly came in a bike and molested her.
The incident occurred at Milan Nagar area on Sunday evening. The apprehended accused had been identified as Tanmoy Rajbaruah and Biman Saikia.
“I was returning back from my work on Sunday evening. Suddenly, two youths came on a bike and held me. They dragged me in an isolated place and taking advantage of the darkness, they molested me,” the victim said.
She added, “Somehow I managed to run away from their clutches and filed an FIR at Milan Nagar police outpost.”
Police arrested both of them and the victim identified them. Both of them were sent to judicial custody.
