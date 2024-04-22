North East: RPF Rescues 755 Amid Human Trafficking Rise

GUWAHATI: Human trafficking is a growing concern in Northeast India, with recent data from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Northeast Frontier Railway highlighting the issue. In a span of just seven days, RPF personnel rescued 16 minors from various railway stations in the region.
These rescues took place between April 13 and April 19, with RPF teams conducting checks at railway stations under the jurisdiction of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).
The efforts of the RPF are part of a broader initiative to combat human trafficking in the region. Between the fiscal years 2023 and 2024, RPF personnel, in collaboration with the Government Railway Police (GRP), Childline, and other Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), rescued a total of 654 minors.
This included 409 boys and 245 girls, as well as 69 women. The rescued individuals were subsequently handed over to the respective authorities for further legal proceedings.
Additionally, during the same period, authorities arrested 12 human traffickers and rescued 32 individuals from their clutches.
This group comprised 25 boys, four girls, two men, and one woman. The successful operations against human trafficking reflect the coordinated efforts of various agencies working to combat this crime.
In a specific incident on April 18 this year, an RPF team from the Northeast Frontier Railway rescued three destitute minor boys from Bihar's Katihar railway station. Following verification, the boys were reunited with their respective parents.
Indian Railways has been proactive in addressing the issue of child trafficking, implementing measures to provide immediate assistance and support to children in need of care and protection found on trains or at railway stations.
These efforts underscore the commitment of Indian Railways and its personnel to ensuring the safety and well-being of vulnerable individuals, particularly minors, traveling through the region's railway network.
