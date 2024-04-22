North East: RPF Rescues 755 Amid Human Trafficking Rise

GUWAHATI: Human trafficking is a growing concern in Northeast India, with recent data from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Northeast Frontier Railway highlighting the issue. In a span of just seven days, RPF personnel rescued 16 minors from various railway stations in the region.

These rescues took place between April 13 and April 19, with RPF teams conducting checks at railway stations under the jurisdiction of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).

The efforts of the RPF are part of a broader initiative to combat human trafficking in the region. Between the fiscal years 2023 and 2024, RPF personnel, in collaboration with the Government Railway Police (GRP), Childline, and other Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), rescued a total of 654 minors.