Assam: BCCI Lays Foundation Stone for State-of-the-Art Facility

GUWAHATI: The Board of Control of Cricket in India’s secretary Jay Shah recently announced on Twitter that the foundation stone has been laid for a modern indoor cricket facility in the northeastern states of India.

He mentioned that the BCCI is focusing on improving cricket in the six northeastern states.

In his tweet, Shah highlighted that Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Sikkim – six states in the northeast region – have not witnessed the same level of cricket development as Assam, Bengal, and Jharkhand, which are states in the eastern part of India.