Assam: BCCI Lays Foundation Stone for State-of-the-Art Facility

GUWAHATI: The Board of Control of Cricket in India’s secretary Jay Shah recently announced on Twitter that the foundation stone has been laid for a modern indoor cricket facility in the northeastern states of India.
He mentioned that the BCCI is focusing on improving cricket in the six northeastern states.
In his tweet, Shah highlighted that Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Sikkim – six states in the northeast region – have not witnessed the same level of cricket development as Assam, Bengal, and Jharkhand, which are states in the eastern part of India.
Besides the indoor facility, Shah also announced the launch of a new pavilion in Mizoram by BCCI.
Shah further mentioned that the indoor facility will include top-notch indoor nets, indoor swimming pools, and fitness centers, providing year-round training options.
The tweet read, “Honoured to have laid the foundation stone for BCCI’s upcoming state-of-the-art indoor training facilities in the North East! Our cricketers from six states - Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Sikkim will soon benefit from world-class indoor nets, indoor swimming pools and fitness centres for year-round training options. This, along with the launch of the new pavilion in Mizoram, are big steps towards our vision to enhance cricket infrastructure in the region, exciting times ahead!”
Meanwhile, the BCCI has dedicated significant effort to cricket development in the last two years, particularly focusing on grassroots initiatives, including women’s cricket.
During this time, the Women’s Premier League was launched, leading to a remarkable growth in women’s cricket.
Additionally, many states have initiated their own T20 leagues, aiming to cultivate more players for the cricket ecosystem.
