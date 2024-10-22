West Bengal and Odisha Braces for Cyclone Dana, Parts of NE to Get Showers

Guwahati: The Indian Meteorological Department has issued warnings regarding heavy rains on the eastern coast of India, especially West Bengal and Odisha as the Cyclone Dana makes landfall. The low-pressure disturbance is also predicted to bring showers in the Northeastern part of the country.

“It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm by 23 October over East-Central Bay of Bengal. Thereafter, continuing to move North- Westwards, it is very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the Northwest Bay of Bengal by the morning of 24 and cross North Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island during the night of 24 October to the morning of 25 October as a severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph,” mentioned a statement from the IMD.

Several districts of Odisha including Baleswar, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khorda, Mayurbhanj, Kendujhar, Jajpur, Cuttack and Dhenkanal, and West Bengal including South & North 24 Parganas, East & West Medinipur, Jhargram, Howrah, Hooghly, Kolkata and Bankura have been put on high alert. Precautions have been taken and local authorities have been kept at standby in these areas to prevent any untoward incident.

While a yellow alert has been issued for the entire Northeastern region for Wednesday, the same remains for Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and nearby areas on Thursday. For Friday, the alert remains only for Tripura and the nearby areas.