Northeast: Heavy rains cut off Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur, and parts of Assam

GUWAHATI: Roads and railways connecting Barak Valley and Dima Hasao district in Assam, along with nearby states like Tripura, Mizoram, and Manipur, are blocked because heavy rain caused landslides and washed out roads and train tracks in many places.

Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has instructed officials to quickly restore transportation routes and offer help to those impacted by the continuous heavy rains.