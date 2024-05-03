Northeast: Heavy rains cut off Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur, and parts of Assam

GUWAHATI: Roads and railways connecting Barak Valley and Dima Hasao district in Assam, along with nearby states like Tripura, Mizoram, and Manipur, are blocked because heavy rain caused landslides and washed out roads and train tracks in many places.
Intense rain in Dima Hasao district, Assam, caused landslides and flooding, which disrupted train and road travel in many places.
Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has instructed officials to quickly restore transportation routes and offer help to those impacted by the continuous heavy rains.
The Assam Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said, "CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is closely watching the flooding and landslides caused by heavy rain in Dima Hasao and Barak Valley. The CM has told officials to speed up restoring connectivity and provide all possible help to those affected."
Landslides have disrupted train services between Jatinga-Lumpur and New Harangajao in Assam.
Sabyasachi De, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), stated that railway tracks at several places have been covered with mud and water due to flooding, but no damages have been reported so far.
Meanwhile, heavy rain has caused waterlogging in many parts of Dima Hasao district, especially in Haflong. Authorities have closed schools in Haflong and advised people to avoid unnecessary travel.
Officials said that continuous rain since Wednesday night, along with flooding and landslides, has disrupted normal life in many areas of Dima Hasao district, Assam. The Dima Hasao District Disaster Management Authority has advised people to avoid non-essential travel until May 4.
Additionally, a part of the Haflong-Silchar Road between Harangajao and Miyungkro has been destroyed by the rain, stranding many vehicles and severely disrupting communication.
