Mizoram Tragedy: Aizawl Landslide Death Toll Climbs to 28

AIZAWL: One more person was found dead on Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths from several landslides in Mizoram’s Aizawl district to 28.

A police officer, Aizawl’s Superintendent of Police Rahool Alwal, mentioned that the body was recovered from the rubble, mentioned that the body recovered from the rubble of a landslide at Hlimen, located on the southern edge of Aizawl, around 11 am on Thursday.

Including the most recent person found, who was from the Mizo community and had come from another state, a total of 28 bodies have now been found, he explained.

While district officials and police initially reported the death toll as 29 on Wednesday, they later corrected this information and apologized.