Mizoram Tragedy: Aizawl Landslide Death Toll Climbs to 28

AIZAWL: One more person was found dead on Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths from several landslides in Mizoram’s Aizawl district to 28.
A police officer, Aizawl’s Superintendent of Police Rahool Alwal, mentioned that the body was recovered from the rubble, mentioned that the body recovered from the rubble of a landslide at Hlimen, located on the southern edge of Aizawl, around 11 am on Thursday.
Including the most recent person found, who was from the Mizo community and had come from another state, a total of 28 bodies have now been found, he explained.
While district officials and police initially reported the death toll as 29 on Wednesday, they later corrected this information and apologized.
They explained that the incorrect information was due to a mistake in communication from Aibaw village, where the search for two missing persons is ongoing, hampered by poor mobile network coverage.
They reported that 27 bodies had been found by Wednesday.
Officials stated that 15 bodies were found in a large landslide at a stone quarry in the Methum area, and six were found in Hlimen, both located on the southern edge of Aizawl.
Additionally, two people died in Falkwan village, approximately 15 km from Aizawl. Additionally, two people died in Falkawn village, approximately 15 km from Aizawl, and one person each in Lungsei and Kelsih villages in Aizawl district, as their houses were swept away by landslides.
Among the 28 victims, three were children, and seven were people from Jharkhand and Assam who were not from the local, officials said.
Aizawl’s Deputy Commissioner, Nazuk Kumar, mentioned that rescue and search operations started on Thursday morning in Melthum, Hlimen, and Aibawk, areas, continuing for the third day.
She explained that teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, fire department, and Quick Response Team (QRT) have been mobilized for the operations.
