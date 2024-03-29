Northeast Petrol Pumps Closed on March 31, April 1 in ‘No Purchase No Sale’ Protest

GUWAHATI: The North East India Petroleum Dealer’s Association (NEIPDA) has launched a protest announcing the closure of petrol pumps on March 31 and April 1 across Northeast.

The protest has been initiated as the association has not had its request for increased commission and other demands addressed.

The decision was made during a meeting at Uzan Bazaar on March 28. At the meeting, members discussed their complaints about the dealer commissions not being revised since 2017.

In a letter sent to all oil companies, NEIPDA expressed disappointment that their concerns raised on February 3 had not been addressed.