Northeast Petrol Pumps Closed on March 31, April 1 in ‘No Purchase No Sale’ Protest

GUWAHATI: The North East India Petroleum Dealer’s Association (NEIPDA) has launched a protest announcing the closure of petrol pumps on March 31 and April 1 across Northeast.
The protest has been initiated as the association has not had its request for increased commission and other demands addressed.
The decision was made during a meeting at Uzan Bazaar on March 28. At the meeting, members discussed their complaints about the dealer commissions not being revised since 2017.
In a letter sent to all oil companies, NEIPDA expressed disappointment that their concerns raised on February 3 had not been addressed.
The association also highlighted that the protest closure is intended to bring attention to the rights of dealers and the importance of addressing their grievances.
The letter read, “The above Protest Closure is with reference to the non-enhancement and/or non-revision in the Dealers Commission since the year 2017 and other demands and violation of the rights of the Dealer as reflected in the letter addressed to all Oil Companies though the expenses incurred in running the RO has escalated manifold, for which it has become extremely difficult for the Dealers to continue the Trade”.
“Be it mentioned here that the issue had been taken up with the Oil Companies vide our letter dated February 3 without any response from their end. As such we hereby intimate all Electronic and Print Media regarding the Protest Closure of No Purchase No Sale from 5:00 AM on March 30 to 5:00 AM on April 1,” the letter further added.
