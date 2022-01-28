Interesting Facts & Information About Epic Games

Epic Games, Inc. is a Cary, North Carolina-based video game and software developer and publisher.



Tim Sweeney created Potomac Computer Systems in 1991, and it was originally based out of his parents' home in Potomac, Maryland. Following the publication of his first commercial video game, ZZT (1991), the firm changed its name to Epic MegaGames, Inc. in early 1992 and hired Mark Rein, who is currently the company's vice president. The studio's name was reduced to Epic Games once they relocated to Cary in 1999. The company's headquarters are in Cary, North Carolina, and it has over 40 offices across the world. Epic is now a renowned interactive entertainment firm and 3D engine technology vendor. Fortnite:





Epic Games is the creator of Fortnite, one of the most popular video games in the world, with over 350 million accounts and 2.5 billion friend connections. Build. Create. Fortnite is a free, constantly growing multiplayer game in which you and your friends compete to be the last one standing or work together to construct your own Fortnite universe. For a limited time, you may play both Battle Royale and Fortnite Creative for free. According to the business, the Fortnite PC version's average download size is around 26 GB. The download size for mobile devices ranges from 1.56 to 2.98GB. Despite the fact that the Epic Store has been the subject of much debate among players, it is completely safe. However, it has been hacked several times, so put your safety first and enable two-factor authentication. You may need to update your password to something more difficult as well. Apple vs. Epic Games:





Epic CEO Tim Sweeney had been talking about how the Apple App Store took a 30% share of income from games and purchases made on the storefront back in the middle of 2020, which is very standard. Epic subsequently chose to provide them direct compensation choices, prompting Apple to remove Fortnite from iOS. From May 3 through May 24, 2021, the trial was open to the public. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ruled in favour of Apple on nine of ten charges in the first stage of the lawsuit in September 2021, but found against Apple on its anti-steering policy under the California Unfair Competition Law. Rogers ruled that Apple could not prevent developers from alerting app users about other payment mechanisms. Epic has filed an appeal against the decision. Epic also filed another complaint on the same day, Epic Games v. Google, challenging Google's same policies on the Google Play app store for Android, after Google withdrew Fortnite after the update for the same reasons as Apple. Google, on the other hand, has stated that the legal issue in their case is not the same as in Apple's. Epic Games, the video game publisher behind Fortnite, has received a $250 million investment from Sony. Sony will become a minority shareholder in Epic Games as a result of the purchase. Sony is reportedly buying a 1.4 percent interest in Epic, valuing the firm at $17.9 billion, according to VentureBeat. Epic made $5.1 billion in sales in 2020, and in April 2021, the business secured $1 billion in a fundraising round that valued it at $28.7 billion. Epic Games was one of eleven startups chosen to participate in the Disney Accelerator programme in 2017, which provided Epic with financial investment, access to some of Disney's leaders, and the possibility of future collaboration with Disney. Users of the Epic Games Store: 108 million people, Updated on 1/14/20 61 million monthly PC users, Updated on 1/23/20 $680 million has been spent on the Epic Games Store platform by gamers, Updated on 1/14/20 Epic's estimated worth is $17 billion, Updated on 6/15/20 The percentage of Epic owned by Tencent is 48%. Epic Games produced 720 million dollars in EBIT in 2019. Gross income generated by Epic Games in 2019: 1.8bn USD Number of Epic Games employees in 2020: 3,200 Epic Games Store: The Epic Games Store currently has 471 games available. Annual spending on the Epic Games Store by PC gamers: 700 million dollars The Epic Games Store has 160 million active players globally. Global highest concurrent users on Epic Games Store: 13 million Fortnite: 1. In December 2021, 67.1 million people watched Fortnite on Twitch across the world. 2. In September 2021, the highest recorded number of concurrent Fortnite viewers on Twitch was 2.28 million. 3. Monthly active Fortnite console users in December 2020: 24.4 million

