10-man FC1 register 2-1 win in Durand Cup debut over Karbi Anglong Morning Star

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: FC1 marked their Durand Cup debut with a spirited 2-1 comeback victory against Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC in a Group F match of the 135th IndianOil Durand Cup played here at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Monday.

Joseph Mayowa Olaleye handed Karbi angling Morning Star FC the lead in the 27th minute before FC1 responded through Shakir Ahmad Sheikh, who restored parity five minutes before the interval. Hayat Bashir completed the comeback with a well-taken header in the 53rd minute to seal victory for the side representing Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. FC1 played the final half hour with ten men after Ivorian defender Tetty Armando Yoko was shown a straight red card.

Karbi Anglong Morning Star scored their lone goal of the match just before the first hydration break. FC1 failed to deal with a corner kick, allowing Lalpekhlua to seize on the loose ball and whip a low cross across the six-yard area. Joseph Olaleye reacted quickest, getting in front of his marker to apply a simple finish into an empty net and hand the Diphu-based side the lead.

FC1 responded well after falling behind, enjoying sustained spells of possession in midfield as they looked to exploit the high defensive line employed by Karbi Anglong. Their persistence paid off when Farhan Fayaz produced a perfectly weighted pass over the top for Hayat Bashir, who had broken into acres of space down the right flank. The winger then delivered a low cross across the face of goal, where Shakir Ahmad Sheikh arrived at the perfect moment to slot home and restore parity. The scores remained 1-1 at halftime.

FC1 completed the turnaround eight minutes into the second half with Hayat Bashir finding the back of the net at the end of a well-worked move. This time, first-half goalscorer Shakir Ahmad Sheikh turned provider, delicately chipping an inviting cross into the penalty area. Hayat peeled away from his marker before rising highest to plant a firm header into the net, leaving goalkeeper Jaspreet Singh rooted to the spot as FC1 took the lead.

FC1 were reduced to ten men at the hour mark when Ivorian defender Tetty Armando Yoko was shown a straight red card. The centre-back was dismissed for raising his left arm into the face of Karbi Anglong Morning Star winger Lalpekhlua while making a 50-50 challenge, leaving his side to play the remainder of the match with a numerical disadvantage.

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