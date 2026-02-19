12-member Indian team to compete at Asian Cross-Country Championships

New Delhi: Army's Harmanjot Singh will be among the 12-member Indian team that will compete in the 18th Asian Cross-Country Championships scheduled for February 21 in Fukuoka, Japan. The Indian team will leave on Wednesday for Japan, said Bahadur Singh Sagoo, president of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

The AFI selected the national team based on the athletes' performances at the 60th National Cross-Country Championships held last month in Ranchi, Jharkhand, according to an AFI release.

The Indian athletes will compete in the senior men's, women's, and U20 groups. Harmanjot Singh will compete in the men's 10km. Aditya Gurjar, Abhinandan Suryavanshi and Karan Ramesh Saranade will represent India in the men's U20 category. The distance for the men's U20 event is 8 km.

The members of the women's 10km team are Nandani Gupta, Ujala, Soniya and Munni Devi. Versha, Mani Yadav, Sonam Kumari and Aarju will compete in the women's U20 group. (ANI)

