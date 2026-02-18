Jannik Sinner cruises past Tomas Machac in Qatar Open

DOHA: Jannik Sinner cruised to victory over Tomas Machac in the opening round of the Qatar Open in his first match since his unsuccessful Australian Open title defense.

The world No. 2 eased past the 31st-ranked Czech 6-1, 6-4 to set up a second-round meeting with Alexei Popyrin, where Carlos Alcaraz is the top seed.

“Physically I feel good,” the 24-year-old said. “Every match is going to get tougher, so hopefully I will be ready for the next one.”

Sinner raced through the first set in under half an hour, but Machac improved in the second.

A break in the fifth game still proved enough for the four-time Grand Slam champion, although he needed five match points to close it out. On a windy day, the Italian lost just six points across his nine service games.

“You have to adapt to every situation and condition on the court,” Sinner said.

Sinner next takes on Popyrin, who beat Qatari wild-card Mubarak Shannan Zayid 6-0, 6-2.

In other round-of-32 matches, both Jakub Mensik and Arthur Fils fought back from a set down to progress.

Mensik, the sixth seed, let a first-set tiebreak slip after leading it 6-3 against British qualifier Jan Choinski. Mensik fell a break behind in the third set, but then broke twice to win 6-7 (6-8), 6-2, 6-4.

Fils also lost a first-set tiebreaker after leading, but recovered to beat Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 6-4.

On Tuesday, Zizou Bergs beat Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 6-3, 6-7, 6-4, Fabian Marozsan beat Ugo Humbert 6-3, 6-1, Zhang Zhizhen beat Roberto Carballes Baena 6-4, 6-4, Jiri Lehecka beat Jenson Brooksby 6-3, 6-3. Agencies

