130 athletes to take part in Khelo India women’s weightlifting tournament at Shri Ram Gymnasium

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Asmita Khelo India Women’s Weightlifting Zonal League is scheduled at the Shri Ram Gymnasium here from June 17 to 21. Approximately 130 weightlifters will be competing across junior, senior, and youth bodyweight categories. The women’s weightlifting league has seen the likes of Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Mirabai Chanu compete in the year 2022 at Nagrota Bagwan, Himachal Pradesh. Mirabai, who has qualified for her third Olympics, won the gold. It was also the inaugural Khelo India women’s weightlifting tournament.

The Khelo India tournament has seen the participation of Target Olympic Podium Scheme weightlifters and international medalists like Bindyarani Devi, Harshada Sharad Garud, Akanksha Vyavhare and Soumya Dalvi over the years. The Khelo India Women’s Weightlifting League tournaments for the 2024-25 season are part of a larger calendar of events throughout the year. Following the upcoming zonal event in Indore, two more zonal events will take place this year in Bhubaneswar, Odisha and Modinagar, Uttar Pradesh. . (IANS)

