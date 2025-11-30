1st ODI: After Test turmoil, India banks on white-ball reset against South Africa

Ranchi: India face several selection dilemmas as they gear up to meet South Africa in the opening ODI of the three-match series in Ranchi on Sunday, a match that doubles as an essential proving ground for the senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

With just six ODIs scheduled over the next couple of months, each outing carries weight for the two veterans, who now focus exclusively on the 50-over format. Ranchi adds a layer of poignancy for Rohit: it was here in 2013 that he was entrusted with the role of full-time opener. Eleven years on, he arrives again in search of a fresh chapter.

India, meanwhile, are missing the services of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, presenting KL Rahul and coach Gautam Gambhir with a mix of openings and headaches as they shape the squad’s immediate future.

Riding the momentum of their recent Test series win, South Africa turn to rising quicks Gerald Coetzee and Nandre Burger to lead the pace attack, with Keshav Maharaj providing stability and control through spin. Energised and in form, the visitors arrive as a formidable threat in the limited-overs arena.

For India, the buildup has been complicated by the absence of captain Shubman Gill, sidelined by a neck injury. KL Rahul steps back into the leadership role, but the larger concern lies at the top of the order. Gill’s injury has opened a sizeable gap, and the selectors have placed their bets on Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad, two openers at very different stages of their journey.

Gaikwad returns to the national setup after 16 months, powered by an impressive run against South Africa A that has reignited his claim to an ODI spot. Jaiswal, meanwhile, keeps his place after the Australia tour despite not featuring in a single game, with the management clearly mindful of his explosive potential.

The series stands as a crossroads for both. With the next ODI World Cup only two years away, India are already confronting a looming question: who succeeds Rohit at the top once the veteran enters the twilight of his career? Jaiswal offers bold stroke play, left-handed variety, and fearlessness; Gaikwad brings composure, repeatable technique, and the confidence of recent form. Both are compelling, but only one may get the inside track.

What unfolds over the next few matches could shape India’s white-ball blueprint well beyond this series. For Jaiswal and Gaikwad, these games are more than opportunities; they’re auditions for one of the most prized roles in Indian cricket. And as the spotlight sharpens, the contest between them may end up being the most intriguing subplot of India’s bid to strike back against the Proteas.

India, still smarting from a 0-2 Test whitewash, now turn to the ODI series against South Africa with a sense of unfinished business. The visitors, who arrived with modest expectations, stunned the hosts in the longer format and have quickly transformed into one of the stories of the tour. Temba Bavuma’s confident unit now aims to extend its dominance into the white-ball leg. IANS

