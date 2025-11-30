Delhi Half Marathon raises INR 4.12 crore for 16 social causes

New Delhi: The 20th edition of the Delhi Half Marathon, which had 40,500 runners take part in the event in the National Capital on Sunday, October 12, 2025, has reportedly raised Rs 4.12 Cr for 16 social causes, the organizers announced on Friday.

This milestone 2025 edition was not just a celebration of fitness but also of collective social good and social impact. With the support of Philanthropy Partner Lakshyaa, over Rs 4.12 crore was raised for various social causes by NGOs, fundraisers, corporates, and runners.

Over two decades, the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon has become one of India’s largest sporting platforms for philanthropy, raising more than Rs 88.63 crore so far, reaffirming the race’s legacy of driving social change through sport.

Speaking about this year’s edition, Nikhil Pant, Founder, Lakshyaa, said, “Over the last three decades, I have had the privilege of working at the intersection of policy, purpose, and people; helping shape the evolution of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in India and building bridges between governments, corporates, and communities. At the heart of this journey lies a simple belief: real change happens when passion is channelled with intent. That belief found new meaning this year as Lakshyaa partnered as the Philanthropy Partner for the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2025.

“For us, this association symbolises the power of collective will. Much like distance running, development work demands perseverance, teamwork, and commitment to progress. Both are about pushing boundaries, testing resilience, and moving forward,” he added. IANS

