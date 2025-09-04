1st T20I: Mendis, Nissanka power Sri Lanka to last-over victory over Zimbabwe

Harare: Kamindu Mendis played a sensational unbeaten 41 off just 16 balls to rescue Sri Lanka from a middle-order collapse and lead them to a thrilling five-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the 1st T20I of the three-match series at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Wednesday.

Chasing 176, Sri Lanka had raced to 96 for no loss, thanks to Pathum Nissanka’s third half-century of the tour, a measured 55 off 32 balls. However, the middle-order faltered, losing six wickets for 46 runs in seven overs and slipping to 125 for 5, bringing the target of 46 runs off the last four overs into sharp focus.

Brief scores: Zimbabwe 175/7 in 20 overs (Bennett 81, Raza 28; Chameera 3-30, Hemantha 1-28) lost to Sri Lanka 177/6 in 19.1 overs (Nissanka 55, Asalanka 41; Ngarava 2-19, Sikandar Raza 1-26) by four wickets. IANS

