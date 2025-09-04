Hockey Asia Cup: India draw 2-2 against Korea in Super 4s

Rajgir: The victory march of the Indian men’s hockey team in the Men’s Asia Cup Rajgir 2025 was halted on Wednesday as Korea held them to a 2-2 draw in their opening Super 4s game. Hardik Singh (8') and Mandeep Singh (53') were the goal scorers for India, while Jihun Yang (12') and Hyeon Hong Kim (14') scored for Korea as India had to settle for one point after topping the league table with three wins in as many matches.

India will next play Malaysia in the Super 4s Pool stage on Thursday. IANS

Also Read: Suruchi Singh claims No 1 spot in ISSF women’s 10m air pistol rankings

Also Watch: