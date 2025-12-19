2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup Final: PSG beat Flamengo on penalties

Doha: Paris Saint-Germain secured the FIFA Intercontinental Cup, beating Flamengo on penalties following a 1-1 draw in regulation time at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar on Wednesday night.

The win means that PSG have secured their sixth major title of the year, including top-tier domestic league Ligue 1, Coupe de France, Trophee des Champions, UEFA Champions League, the biggest prize of them all, and the UEFA Super Cup, as per Olympics. com.

PSG delivered the first strike in the 38th minute, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s clinical finish giving them the lead. Flamengo’s response came after the break as Jorginho wasted no time in converting a penalty in the 62nd minute, drawing the Copa Libertadores champions level.

Both teams got chances to score, and the match got really tight as it neared its end. PSG got close to scoring in the regulation time, but Flamengo goalkeeper Agustin Rossi thwarted their efforts well.

On the other hand, Flamengo threatened a counterattack in extra time, but it was not enough to secure a decisive winner, so the proceedings went to penalties.

PSG’s goalie Matvey Safonov became a hero for his side during the shootout. After Vitinha converted PSG’s first kick and Ousmane Dembele missed, Safonov made some fine saves, and it was Nuno Mendes who delivered the crucial goal that gave PSG a 2-1 lead. Safanov’s save against Luiz Araujo won PSG another title.

Following the match, PSG coach Luis Enrique was quoted as saying, as per the club’s official website, “We have made history again! We showed the same mentality throughout this incredible, unforgettable year of 2025. We are obviously happy for ourselves, for the club and for our supporters. It is wonderful, we have to keep going.”

We feel connected to our supporters. It is a connection we feel during every match at the Parc and every away match. We are very happy. We need to rest, we have one more Coupe de France match left and then a little break over Christmas. I think our team has the right mix of experienced players and young players. We are very happy,” he concluded. (ANI)

